NightSide – Does Boston Need More Liquor Licenses?

BOSTON (CBS) – For restaurants in the city of Boston, liquor licenses are a highly coveted commodity. But the hefty price tag that comes with one of the city’s 1,110 licenses has made it almost impossible to acquire without deep pockets or the right connections. As a result, there is a disproportionate distribution of the licenses around Boston. In fact, there isn’t a single restaurant in Mattapan that has a license to serve alcohol. Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley hopes to change that with a new proposal that she says would help even the playing field. But restaurant owners are unconvinced, and worry that the plan would devalue the licenses that restaurants have already purchased for big money. Bob Luz, CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, and Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley join Dan in the NightSide studio to debate the issue.