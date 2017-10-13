Somerville Police Officer Killed In NH Crash To Be Laid To Rest

MEDFORD (CBS) – A large gathering of family, friends and law enforcement will attend the funeral of a veteran Somerville police officer Friday.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Clement Church in Medford for 55-year-old Louis Remigio.

Remigio died Monday night, a day after he was hit by a car on Interstate 95. New Hampshire State Police said he was riding his motorcycle at the Greenland-North Hampton line when 18-year-old Michael Ricci of Burlington crashed into him head-on.

Remigio was a 30-year veteran of the department. He had received multiple honors for his service, including two life-saving awards.

He leaves behind two daughters. His wife passed away last year.

In a statement at his wake Thursday Danielle and Alexandria Remigio described their father’s dedication to his family and the community he served.

“He worked hard to make sure all our traditions were kept, despite it being that much harder to continue even when missing such an integral part of our family,” the daughters said.

There will be a procession from the Doherty Funeral Home in Somerville to the church at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Somerville Pop Warner Program, 66 Sycamore Street Somerville, MA 02145.