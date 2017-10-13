Toucher & Rich: Frank Caliendo Does Trump, Gruden, And Others

WATCH LIVE: 11 am Funeral For Somerville Police Officer | Read More

BOSTON (CBS) — Comedian and master impersonator Frank Caliendo spent some time with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Friday, delivering more of his spot-on impressions.

Caliendo is well-known for his perfect Jon Gruden, but he also does a great Donald Trump. He tells a fascinating story of a time he met the President of the United States in his pre-Oval Office days. He eventually wanders into Jerry Jones territory as well.

The guys also brought Bird into the studio to play a “Name That Voice”-type game with Caliendo, as Bird tries to guess which celebrities are being impersonated. Listen to the podcast above to play along.

Caliendo performs live at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Conn. on Friday, then Boston’s Wilbur Theater on Saturday. Tickets are still available at TheWilbur.com.

