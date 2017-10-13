College Student With Disability Frustrated Over Lack Of Automatic Doors

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Sarah Deckert doesn’t want her disability to be a roadblock, but it didn’t take long to run into one when she started at Framingham State University this fall.

“On the first week of class, I had to wait about 10 minutes and yell for someone to come and open the door because the door would not work,” she said.

WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager found the same automatic door did not work when she checked out the same building Friday.

Deckert has an injury which forces her to use a scooter and prevents her from opening her hands.

“When I’m driving this, I can’t hold the door and go in at the same time,” she says.

All the FSU buildings do comply with federal disability regulations, but the buttons are not required by law.

“When it’s cold out, that’s just going to be brutal for me to have to wait outside hoping someone will let me in,” she said.

At the university’s disabilities center, there is a wheelchair ramp, but no automatic door button. At the student center, there are no buttons on the doors either, but the building is considered the school’s nerve center.

“I want to be able to go get food when I want, go to tutoring when I want, go to school on days that I don’t have class, just to be a part of the community, and I don’t because I feel stuck,” Deckert said.

A spokesperson says the school is actively working to get the buttons installed at the student union and disabilities center. Deckert hopes her crusade works.

“I just want to be able to do everything I can,” she said.

Opening doors she says, would open up her world.