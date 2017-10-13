Hungry? Now You Can Order Food Directly Through Facebook

Hungry? Now You Can Order Food Directly Through FacebookThere's a new way to order delivery through Facebook.

Somerville Police Officer Killed In NH Crash To Be Laid To RestA large gathering of family, friends and law enforcement are attending the funeral of a veteran Somerville police officer Friday.

Salvation Army Donation Bins Set On FireTwo Salvation Army donation boxes caught fire in Brockton, and firefighters believe the flames were intentionally set.

Republican Susan Collins Not Running For Maine Governor, Will Stay In SenateRepublican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins announced Friday that she's staying out of the governor's race because she believes she can do more good for Maine by staying in Washington.