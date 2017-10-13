Hungry? Now You Can Order Food Directly Through Facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS) – Scrolling through your News Feed can work up quite an appetite.
But now, you can satisfy your hunger without even opening a new app. The social media network announced Friday that ordering food can be done through Facebook.
The video below shows how it works.
“People already go to Facebook to figure out what to eat by reading about nearby restaurants, and seeing what their friends say about them,” Facebook says. “So, we’re making it even easier.”
Options include any nearby restaurants that use Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow, Zuppler, EatStreet, Slice and Olo. Facebook says you’ll also be able to order directly from Papa John’s, Wingstop, Panera, Jack in the Box, TGI Friday’s, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, Chipotle, Five Guys and Jimmy John’s.