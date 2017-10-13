Brady, Gronk Off Patriots Injury Report; Rowe Ruled Out Vs. Jets

BOSTON (CBS) — Given that the week started with Tom Brady missing practice, Friday’s injury report from the Patriots is pretty darn boring.

Both Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski are good to go for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets, as both were full participants in Friday’s walkthrough and neither are listed in the game status section of this week’s injury report.

Only two names appear for the Patriots when it comes to Sunday’s game: Cornerback Eric Rowe has been ruled out with a groin injury, while running back Rex Burkhead is questionable with a rib injury.

Brady was not at New England’s rare Tuesday practice this week, instead getting an MRI on his injured left shoulder. He was back on the field on Wednesday and assured reporters at Gillette Stadium that the injury was no big deal.

“I’m good. I’m not worried about it,” Brady said Wednesday. “I’ll be there Sunday.”

Gronkowski, who was a surprise scratch ahead of last Thursday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a thigh injury, confirmed on Friday that he’ll be playing on Sunday against the Jets.

As for New York, defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/toe) and running back Bilal Powell (calf) are questionable after missing practice during the week.

