Waltham After School Employee Charged With Raping Child

Filed Under: John Quinn, Waltham

WALTHAM (CBS) – A Waltham after school program employee was arrested Thursday and charged with raping a child.

In a letter, Superintendent Drew Echelson said an employee of Champions, the Plympton Elementary after school program, was charged with “several counts” of rape of a child in another community.

According to Wrentham District Court documents, John Quinn of Foxboro is facing multiple charges of statutory rape.

“These charges are very concerning,” Echelson wrote. “We will be updating the community as soon as we have more information.”

A community meeting has been scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. with school and police representatives.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch