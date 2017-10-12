Waltham After School Employee Charged With Raping Child

WALTHAM (CBS) – A Waltham after school program employee was arrested Thursday and charged with raping a child.
In a letter, Superintendent Drew Echelson said an employee of Champions, the Plympton Elementary after school program, was charged with “several counts” of rape of a child in another community.
According to Wrentham District Court documents, John Quinn of Foxboro is facing multiple charges of statutory rape.
“These charges are very concerning,” Echelson wrote. “We will be updating the community as soon as we have more information.”
A community meeting has been scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. with school and police representatives.