Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Officially Return To Patriots Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — Considering both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were present for the stretching portion of practice on Wednesday when the media was present, it was surprising to many that both were listed as non-participants in the Wednesday practice session.

Yet on Thursday, both the quarterback and the star tight end were back on the practice field — albeit in a limited capacity.

Brady (left shoulder) and Gronkowski (thigh) were limited participants in Thursday’s practice session, as were running back Rex Burkhead (ribs), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), linebacker Elandon Roberts (ankle), special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring).

Cornerback Eric Rowe, dealing with a groin injury, did not practice at all.

Tackle Nate Solder, who missed Wednesday’s practice for a non-injury reasons, was back on the practice field Thursday.

The Patriots are preparing to head to New Jersey this weekend, where they’ll take on the Jets in a surprising battle for first place in the AFC East.

The Jets are dealing with some injuries too — notably defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/toe) and running back Bilal Powell (calf). Neither player practiced Thursday and their status for Sunday appears to be questionable.