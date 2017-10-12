Woman’s Body Found On Revere Beach

REVERE (CBS) – A woman’s body was found on the shoreline of Revere Beach on Thursday morning.

A person walking on the beach discovered the woman just before 6 a.m. Sources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that the woman is in her 30s from Mattapan.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating her death.

Police investigate after a woman’s body was found on Revere Beach. (WBZ-TV)

Troopers were inspecting items that were found on the beach near the woman.

Her body was removed by the medical examiner around 8 a.m.

No further details are currently available.

