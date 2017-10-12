Woman’s Body Found On Revere Beach

REVERE (CBS) – A woman’s body was found on the shoreline of Revere Beach on Thursday morning.
A person walking on the beach discovered the woman just before 6 a.m. Sources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that the woman is in her 30s from Mattapan.
Massachusetts State Police are investigating her death.
Troopers were inspecting items that were found on the beach near the woman.
Her body was removed by the medical examiner around 8 a.m.
No further details are currently available.