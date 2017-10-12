Patriots, Raiders, Steelers & Cowboys Donate To Mexico City’s Earthquake Relief

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots and three other teams are joining forces with The NFL Foundation to support Mexico City’s earthquake relief.

The Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and The NFL Foundation are contributing $200,000 to help rebuild homes affected by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that rocked Mexico on September 19. The Dallas Cowboys have also committed $50,000 to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts in Mexico City.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Mexico City and surrounding areas as they work to rebuild their community following this devastating earthquake,” the NFL said Thursday in a release.

The Patriots and Raiders will face off at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on November 19.

 

