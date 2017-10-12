NightSide – The True Concerns of Nuclear War

BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Helen Caldicott has dedicated her life to speaking out against nuclear power and nuclear weapons. For more than forty years, she has traveled the world advocating for grassroots action to address the nuclear and environmental crises our planet is facing. Tonight, she joins Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about the standoff between the U.S. and North Korea, as well as recent reports that President Trump hopes to increase the United States’ nuclear arsenal. Do you worry about a potential nuclear war?