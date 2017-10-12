NightSide – The Left’s Real War on Women

BOSTON (CBS) – Democrats have used the phrase “War on Women” to describe Republican policies for years. But despite those on the left claiming that they are the enlightened, tolerant crowd, evidence to the contrary continues to grow. Last week, The New York Times published a story about a number of accusations made against Hollywood mogul and big money donor for the Democratic Party Harvey Weinstein. Once the story was made public, a number of additional women have come forward with accusations of sexual harassment, and in some cases, rape. When you consider Weinstein, along with the sins of other prominent Democrats like Bill Clinton and Anthony Weiner, do you find the left’s self-proclaimed moral superiority to be hypocritical? Are you surprised Hollywood elites have protected Weinstein for so long? Or does the left always protect their own for political gain at all cost?