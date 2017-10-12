Man Charged After Fatally Shooting Neighbor’s Golden Retriever

Man Charged After Fatally Shooting Neighbor's Golden RetrieverA man is facing criminal charges after he shot a neighbor’s golden retriever in what he claimed was self-defense.

Diono Recall: Car Seats May Not Protect Kids In CrashMore than 500,000 child car seats made by a company called Diono are being recalled because they may not adequately protect children in a crash.

Boot Used To Collect Money For MDA Stolen From FirehouseA boot used to collect money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association was stolen from the front of a fire station in the North End.

Man Convicted In 1994 Murder Of Paxton Police Chief Up For ParoleOne of the three men in prison for the 1994 murder of a police chief is now up for parole.