Man Charged After Fatally Shooting Neighbor’s Golden Retriever

LAKEVILLE (CBS) – A man is facing criminal charges after he shot a neighbor’s golden retriever in what he claimed was self-defense.
Mark Vasseur is charged with malicious killing of a domesticated animal for shooting Krissy Dashner and Pat Bates’ one-year-old golden retriever Walle.
Vasseur admitted to WBZ-TV on Monday that he shot his gun five times, but said he did so to protect himself.
“He just attacked us and there was nothing I could do. It happened so quick. He showed his teeth and was growling,” Vasseur said. “I had no choice. I had to shoot the dog because I’m not going to get bit.”
On Thursday, Lakeville Police announced that charges would be filed against Vasseur.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Wareham District Court at a later date.