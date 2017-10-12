Owner Of Last HoJo’s Restaurant Charged With Sexual Abuse

WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Filed Under: Howard Johnson

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) — The owner of the nation’s last Howard Johnson restaurant has been charged with sexually abusing or harassing more than a dozen female employees of his upstate New York business.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy announced Wednesday that 65-year-old Jonathan LaRock was arrested on charges of sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies say the investigation started last week after a 17-year-old girl told police she had been sexually harassed by LaRock while working at his eatery in Lake George, a popular Adirondack tourist destination 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of Albany.

howard johnson sign Owner Of Last HoJos Restaurant Charged With Sexual Abuse

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Police say he sexually harassed about 15 female employees ranging in age from 14 to 43 over a one-year period.

LaRock is being held pending arraignment Thursday. It couldn’t be determined if he has a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

