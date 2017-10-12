Keller @ Large: What Is Wrong With People?

BOSTON (CBS) – Tell me the truth – on average, how many times a day do you shake your head and say to yourself: “What is wrong with people?”

For those who commute to work on our insanity-plagued roads or jam-packed subways, a better question might be: “What isn’t wrong?”

But I’m talking about sights like that of Harvey Weinstein, the highly-successful, fabulously-wealthy Hollywood bigwig married to a beautiful woman who apparently chose to spend much of his spare time forcing himself on random female victims.

Now the wife is gone, his career is shattered, and Weinstein may well be headed to jail. It almost sounds like a B-movie script.

Maybe some aspiring scriptwriter can take a prison meeting with Weinstein.

Anyway, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement Wednesday decrying Weinstein’s alleged behavior as “repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents.”

Excuse me?

Exactly which high standards are these?

The ones that gave us the recent “Baywatch” remake, not exactly a feminist classic?

Or perhaps the standards that apparently compelled the membership of the Academy to look on in silence as Weinstein terrorized female professionals decade after decade?

What is wrong with people? The answer can be complicated.

But in this case it seems too many of them loved money and power more than their fellow humans and their common humanity.

High standards?

Sure.

Get me rewrite.