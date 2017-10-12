WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Diono Recall: Car Seats May Not Protect Kids In Crash

Filed Under: Car Seats, Recall

SUMNER, Wa. (AP) — More than 500,000 child car seats made by a company called Diono are being recalled because they may not adequately protect children in a crash.

The recall covers the Radian R100, Radian R120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica, and Rainier convertible and booster seats. They were made from as early as January of 2014 to September of this year by Diono, which used to be called Sunshine Kids Juvenile.

diono car seat Diono Recall: Car Seats May Not Protect Kids In Crash

Some of the recalled car seat models. (Image credit: Diono)

Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that when the seats are secured using a lap belt without the top tether, children over 65 pounds have an increased risk of chest injury in a crash.

Diono, based in Sumner, Washington, says it has no reports of injuries and that few children who weigh more than 65 pounds will harnessed into the seats. The problem was discovered in company testing.

More Recall Info (PDF)

The company will send owners a kit with an energy absorbing pad and a new chest clip at no cost. The recall is expected to start Nov. 22.

Customers with questions can call Diono at (855) 463-4666.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

