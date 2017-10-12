Boot Used To Collect Money For MDA Stolen From Firehouse

BOSTON (CBS) – A boot used to collect money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association was stolen from the front of a fire station in the North End.

The boot was attached to a secure box outside the Engine 8 Ladder 1 firehouse early Monday while firefighters were out on a call between 3 and 6 a.m.

“We had a cable that’s bolted to the fire house building, so the cable was cut and the box was obviously destroyed and whatever funds that were in there were taken,” Boston Fire spokesman Steve MacDonald told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 Thursday.

MacDonald did not know how much money was stolen. The emptied boot was found later at Battery Wharf at the edge of the water.

There have been no arrests.

“The boot in front of the fire house is very common throughout the country,” MacDonald said. “It’s a symbol for us to support a worthy charity.”

“This has happened before, unfortunately, but (the) firefighters won’t be deterred. They’ll repair the boot, put it back out and continue to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” he said.