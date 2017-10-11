Wednesday’s Child: 13-Year-Old Charissa

Charissa is an engaging African American/Caucasian thirteen-year-old girl who enjoys performing and being in the spotlight. Charissa is bilingual; she speaks English and Spanish. Charissa is funny and sociable! She describes herself as playful and lovable. Charissa enjoys telling jokes, singing, dancing, watching TV, painting, and drawing. Charissa loves learning how to play instruments; she can play the violin and piano beautifully.

Charissa’s favorite class is gym and her least favorite is history. When Charissa grows up, she has expressed interest in becoming a social worker to help others. Charissa has shared that she is proud of herself for reaching her goals. Charissa’s relates her experiences in life to climbing a mountain and not stopping until she reaches the stars.

Charissa is legally freed for adoption. When thinking about what she wants in an adoptive family, Charissa has expressed that she would like to have her own bedroom, to be able to go for walks in the community, to spend time with friends, go shopping, and work out at the gym. Charissa would like a potential family to know that when meeting someone new, it will take time for her to open up. Charissa has great relationships with her visiting resources and would like to stay connected to them.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.