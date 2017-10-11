WBZ Cares: Navy Seals Help Cancer Patients Build ‘Pure Resilience’

BOSTON (CBS) – Each month, “WBZ Cares” highlights a worthy non-profit organization, and tells the story of what that organization does for the community.

This month WBZ Cares profiles “One Summit,” which helps childhood cancer patients build courage, self-confidence, and resilience through mentorship with a U.S. Navy SEAL.

Founder Adam LaReau, served in the elite military naval unit for 11 years. Who better to help kids who are battling cancer.

“Just an amazing group of guys, they were strong, their families were strong. They were embodied with pure resilience,” he said.

Seals help the kids with “The Climb for Courage,” climbing to the top of an indoor rock wall.

“It’s physically, it’s mentally challenging. And it seemed like a great way in a very controlled environment that we could build resilience in children battling cancer.”

Both the kids, and the Seals benefit according to LeReau.

“And they all come out with an amazing amount of self-confidence. It’s learning on both sides. I think the Seals are in awe of the children. And I don’t think the kids…little warriors realize the Seals are absolutely in awe of them. And the kids are in awe of the Seals. It’s just pretty special.” LeReau said.

Executive Director Diane Lynch says the Seals and the kids work together toward a common goal.

“Those warriors really want to make sure that they can give back. If there is something else they can do that is personal that is for themselves. They meet these kids and what they automatically start to teach them is that there is no task that they can’t-do. And that together, as a team, and with the support of the rest of their team within the room, that as a group, they can teach them to get to the top of that wall. And if they can’t get to the top of that wall, I bet they are learning a lot more while they are doing it too,” she said.

For more information visit OneSummit.org or WBZ Cares during the month of October.