Tom Brady Returns To Patriots Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — All of New England can exhale. Tom Brady was back on the practice field on Wednesday.

A day after sitting out practice with a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder, the Patriots quarterback hit the field with his teammates as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets. The injury is not expected to sideline Brady for Sunday’s tilt against their division rival.

The Patriots will practice twice more this week before heading to New Jersey. They’ll release their first practice report later on Wednesday, which should shed a little more light on Brady’s ailment — or at least his level of participation in Wednesday’s practice.

Asked about Brady’s toughness at his morning press conference, New England head coach Bill Belichick said his quarterback is a rare breed.

“Tom’s as physically and mentally tough as any player I’ve coached. No doubt about that,” said Belichick.

Cornerback Eric Rowe and offensive lineman Nate Solder were the only two Patriots missing from the start of Wednesday’s practice.