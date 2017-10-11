Teen Driver Accused In Officer’s Fatal Crash Back In Police Custody

LOWELL (CBS) — The teen driver charged in the crash that killed a Somerville police officer last weekend will be in juvenile court Wednesday on unrelated charges.

Michael Ricci, 18, of Burlington, was arrested on Tuesday for violating the conditions of his release in an open case in Lowell Juvenile Court.

New Hampshire State Police said Ricci was racing his Mercedes-Benz Sunday on I-95 north when he crossed over to the southbound side and crashed head-on into off-duty Somerville Police Officer Louis Remigio, who was riding his motorcycle.

Remigio, a 30-year veteran of the Somerville Police Department, was critically injured in the crash and passed away late Monday night.

Ricci was charged with felony reckless conduct in connection to the crash.  He was released Monday afternoon after posting $10,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on October 20, but New Hampshire State Police said additional charges related to the crash are  still possible.

A law enforcement source told WBZ-TV that Ricci will appear in Lowell Juvenile Court Wednesday in the handcuffs that belonged to Remigio.

Ricci is also well known to police and had multiple drug offenses on his record as a juvenile, said the source.

Officer Remigio’s wake will be held Thursday and he will be laid to rest Friday.

He leaves behind two daughters.

