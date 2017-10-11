‘Route 128 Bandit’ Wanted By FBI For 8 Bank Robberies

BOSTON (CBS) — A man responsible for at least eight bank robberies in and around Boston is wanted by the FBI.

Officials dubbed the man ‘Route 128 Bandit’ because all of his accused crimes have taken place along the highway.

august18robbery Route 128 Bandit Wanted By FBI For 8 Bank Robberies

Surveillance footage from a robbery on August 18, 2017 (Photo Courtesy: FBI)

At least eight robberies and one attempted robbery between July and October 2017 have been connected to the Route 128 Bandit. He was also behind an attempted robbery from June 2016.

“Each time, the robber passed a note and threatened a weapon, however he is not believed to be armed & dangerous,” said the FBI Wanted poster.

august31robbery Route 128 Bandit Wanted By FBI For 8 Bank Robberies

The suspect is a 30 to 40-year-old man, with a medium complexion, height, weight, and build. He also has dark hair and eyes. Typically, he wears a long-sleeve t-shirt, a dark hat, and dark pants.

september14robbery Route 128 Bandit Wanted By FBI For 8 Bank Robberies

Surveillance footage from a robbery on September 14, 2017 (Photo Courtesy: FBI)

The FBI poster detailed the Route 128 Bandit wanted for the following robberies:

  • Attempt: June 3, 2016, Citizens Bank, 673 VFW Parkway, Cambridge, at 4:44 p.m.
  • July 31, 2017, Tremont Credit Union, 10 Corinth Street, Roslindale, at 2:50 p.m.
  • August 18, 2017, Santander Bank, 1850 Centre Street, West Roxbury, at 3:14 p.m.
  • August 31, 2017, Tremont Credit Union, 10 Corinth Street, Roslindale, at 3:10 p.m.
  • September 14, 2017, Dedham Savings Bank, 55 Elm Street, Dedham, at 1:12 p.m.
  • September 25, 2017, Bank of America, 35 Washington Street, Wellesley, at 1:04 p.m.
  • October 2, 2017, RTN Federal Credit Union, 1205 Adams Street, Boston, at 11:40 a.m.
  • October 3, 2017, Rockland Trust, 75 Moody Street, Waltham, at 12:05 p.m.
  • Attempt: October 6, 2017, Citizens Bank, 673 VFW Parkway, Cambridge, at 12:40 p.m.
  • October 6, 2017, Bank of America, 158 Great Rd, Suite A, Bedford, at 1:35 p.m.
september25robbery Route 128 Bandit Wanted By FBI For 8 Bank Robberies

Surveillance footage from a robbery on September 25, 2017 (Photo Courtesy: FBI)

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 857-386-2000.

