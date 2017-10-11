NightSide – Showdown with the Secretary of State

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump has spent the last week going back and forth with his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, after NBC News published a story last week that claimed Tillerson had called the President a “moron” and threatened to resign. Earlier today, Trump essentially challenged Tillerson to an I.Q. test, though White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said that the President was joking. Does the ongoing tension between the President and his Secretary of State worry you? Do you think it impacts U.S. diplomacy?