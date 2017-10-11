NightSide – New Information about JFK’s Assassination

Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Later this month, a whole batch of secret documents related to the assassination of President Kennedy are slated to be released by the government. President Trump could block the release out of concern for national security, but barring any move from the President to prevent the release, more than three thousand documents are expected to be included. Attorney Tom Samoluk served as the Deputy Director of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Review Board, and he joins Dan in studio tonight to talk about what the new information could reveal.

More from Nightside With Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch