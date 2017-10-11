NightSide – New Information about JFK’s Assassination

BOSTON (CBS) – Later this month, a whole batch of secret documents related to the assassination of President Kennedy are slated to be released by the government. President Trump could block the release out of concern for national security, but barring any move from the President to prevent the release, more than three thousand documents are expected to be included. Attorney Tom Samoluk served as the Deputy Director of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Review Board, and he joins Dan in studio tonight to talk about what the new information could reveal.