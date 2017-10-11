WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Lowe’s Changes Contract Policy After I-Team Report

By Cheryl Fiandaca
Filed Under: Cheryl Fiandaca, I-Team, Lowe's

BOSTON (CBS) – A WBZ I-Team investigation found that home improvement giant Lowe’s had a company policy that required customers to pay in full for home improvement contracts before any work began. That policy violated Massachusetts law. The law states, for jobs over $1,000, contractors can only require a deposit of one-third the total contract price. That’s doesn’t include the cost of custom orders.

WBZ brought the Lowe’s contracts to the office of Consumer Affairs who then reached out to Lowe’s and the company agreed to change its contract. “Lowe’s has agreed to change the contract and they should not be, in any store, here in Massachusetts requiring 100% up front,” John Chapman, Undersecretary of Consumer Affairs told us.  

When asked what’s so dangerous about giving all the money upfront Chapman responded, “I think what’s dangerous is that a contractor can walk off the job, he can do shoddy work, there’s no, sort of, incentive for them to do things correctly.”

Since our story aired we have heard from viewers who just recently signed contracts and paid in full before Lowe’s made the change to comply with state law. If this applies to you, Consumer Affairs recommends going back to Lowe’s to ask for a new contract.

In a statement Lowe’s tell us “Lowe’s stands behind the products and services we sell. We’re committed to helping our customers with questions or concerns they may have about any service or product, including installations, they’ve bought from Lowe’s. Customers who have concerns can contact us directly at any time by telephone (800-445-6937) or email us at customercare@lowes.com We are clarifying language in our installation contracts and are continuing to work with employees to increase understanding of payment collection.”

If you’d like to speak with someone at the Massachusetts office of Consumer Affairs call 617-973-8787.

This story started with a tip. If you’d like to contact the ITeam email us at iteam@cbs.boston.com  or call 617-779-TIPS.

More from Cheryl Fiandaca
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch