While the leaves are still green in Boston, it’s difficult to grasp that the foliage up north can really be popping, so I put together this video of a foliage run. The color is much better this year than I expected. This route includes Franconia Notch, Route 302, Twin Mountain, Mt. Washington, Bear Notch Road, and the famed Kancamagus Highway. Enjoy the video and get ready for the flashy frondescence as it moves south. (Featured image and soundtrack are original)