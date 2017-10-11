Boston Firefighter On Leave After ‘Disturbing’ Social Media Posts

BOSTON (CBS) — A veteran firefighter in Boston is on paid administrative leave after “disturbing” social media posts were discovered by officials.
Boston Fire Spokesperson Steve MacDonald confirmed, Octavius Rowe, who has been with the department for 15 years, was placed on administrative leave October 2.
MacDonald, who described the posts are “disturbing” and “violent,” said they did not reflect the values of the department.
One post showed a man carrying another man’s decapitated head and said “Nat Turner’s slave rebellion,” MacDonald said.
There is no evidence that anything criminal took place.
Boston Police and Fire Departments are investigating.
As a precaution, MacDonald said, a police officer was stationed outside of the fire department after Rowe was put on administrative leave.