Suspect In I-93 Shootings, Dorchester Murder Held Without Bail

BOSTON (CBS) – A man accused of shooting a father and son on I-93 South in Dorchester then fatally shooting his girlfriend has been ordered held without bail.

Lance Holloman, 30, was not visible in court on Wednesday during his arraignment.

In September, prosecutors say Holloman was driving a red Jeep that rammed an SUV on the Expressway. He then is accused of pulling up next to Scott Stevens and his son, 32-year-old Scott M. Stevens, and shot them.

The elder Stevens was shot in the back and survived. But his son was shot in the head and died from his injuries.

Police say Holloman was in the Jeep with his girlfriend, 24-year-old Michaela Gingras, at the time of the shootings. He then allegedly murdered her inside her Dorchester apartment.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said Holloman has an “extensive” criminal record.

A judge ordered Holloman ordered held without bail on two counts of murder. He is next scheduled to appear in court on November 15.