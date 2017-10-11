Bullet Goes Through TripAdvisor Window In Needham

NEEDHAM (CBS) — An employee at TripAdvisor in Needham called police early Wednesday morning after someone heard a gunshot.

When police arrived shortly after 7 a.m., they confirmed that a bullet went through a fourth-floor window of the TripAdvisor building.

TripAdvisor in Needham (WBZ-TV)

Needham police and the Massachusetts State Police ballistics team are looking into the incident.

It is unclear where the bullet came from but police believe it was an isolated incident.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, police ask you call 781-444-1212.

