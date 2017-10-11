Bullet Goes Through TripAdvisor Window In Needham

Suspect In I-93 Shootings, Dorchester Murder Held Without BailA man accused of shooting a father and son on I-93 South in Dorchester then fatally shooting his girlfriend has been ordered held without bail.

Bullet Goes Through TripAdvisor Window In NeedhamAn employee at Trip Advisor in Needham called police early Wednesday morning after someone heard a gunshot.

Teen Driver Accused In Officer's Fatal Crash Back In Police CustodyThe teen driver charged in the crash that killed a Somerville police officer last weekend will be in juvenile court Wednesday on unrelated charges.

Eminem Looks To 'Stomp' President Trump With Rap TiradeThe rapper took aim at Trump in a 4½-minute freestyle rap video that aired as part of BET's Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night.