3 Massachusetts Pizzerias Make List Of ‘Best Pizzas In America’

BOSTON (CBS) – Looking for the best pizza in the country? You don’t have to go far.

Three pizzerias from Massachusetts made the top 101 list of “Best Pizzas In America” from The Daily Meal.

In East Boston, Santarpio’s “infamous slightly chewy and satisfyingly wet slices” came in at 31 for its mozzarella, sausage and garlic pizza. No. 61 is Area Four in Cambridge for its clam and bacon pizza, and right behind it at 62 is Galleria Umberto in the North End for its Sicilian slices.

And if you want the absolute best pizza, look no further than a neighboring New England state. The Daily Meal says the white clam pizza at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana’s in New Haven, Connecticut is No. 1.

Congrats to @pepespizzeria as they have earned the top spot in our 101 Best Pizzas in America! https://t.co/OkoB5A6WhX pic.twitter.com/37FW2oBxoo — The Daily Meal (@thedailymeal) October 9, 2017

The Daily Meal came up with the ranking by surveying chefs, restaurant critics and food writers who have actually eaten at the pizzerias on the list.