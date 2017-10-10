WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Southwest Starts 72-Hour Sale Offering Cheap Flights

CBS Local — Fall travelers may want to take advantage of Southwest Airline’s blockbuster sale. The airline is dropping prices for 72 hours with round-trip tickets to dozens of destinations selling for less than $100.

The flash sale began Tuesday morning on Oct. 10 with the carrier’s shortest flights marked down to just $49. Longer flights around the country will cost between $79 and $129 each way.

The sale doesn’t mean you can jump on a plane right after buying a ticket as Southwest’s sale applies to flights from Oct. 31 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 14. Flights on Fridays and Sundays are also excluded during the three-day sale.

Customers of the airline will also be able to cash in on international flights, which start as cheap as $59 and rise to around $262 each way depending on your route. Those discounted flights will also only apply to trips from Oct. 31 through Dec. 13 and from Jan. 10 through March 2.

Here’s a look at the starting prices for some one-way trips out of Boston:

  • Atlanta for $58
  • Chicago for $79
  • Dallas for $72
  • Denver for $129
  • Houston for $69
  • Milwaukee for $69
  • Nashville for $59

It’s not the first time Southwest has slashed ticket prices. The airline has treated customers to big sales in June and October for the last few years. The airline’s June 2015 sale was reportedly so popular it crashed Southwest’s website.

The news will be a big bonus for many travelers as AAA reports that more than a quarter of Americans are planning a fall vacation. “Savvy travelers can often find lower prices on everything from airfare and hotels to cruises and vacation packages, as travel companies offer incentives to fill their vacancies during the fall,” AAA’s senior vice president Bill Sutherland said.

