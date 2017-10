Somerville Police Warn Of Phone Scam After Officer's DeathPolice in Somerville are warning residents of a phone scam for a fund purportedly set up in honor of fallen officer Louis Remigio.

'Opioid-Sparing Strategy' For Surgery Lowers Risk For AddictionThe idea is to lower a patient’s risk of getting addicted to opioid pain relief by minimizing their exposure post-surgery.

Somerville Police Officer Dies From Injuries In Motorcycle CrashThe veteran Somerville police officer who was critically hurt in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire last weekend has died.

America's Smartest People Are Reportedly Moving Out WestThe nation's smartest people are reportedly moving to more western states that used to be the home of America's farming and mining towns.