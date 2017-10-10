Scituate Schools Shelter In Place During Search For Possible Gunman

SCITUATE (CBS) – Three schools have been ordered to shelter in place while police and SWAT teams search for a possibly armed man who threatened to harm officers in Scituate.

Police have been searching Tuesday morning in the area of Booth Hill Road.

The incident happened behind the Scituate Police Department, where a suspect was reported to be in the woods.

Cushing Elementary School, Gates Middle School and Scituate High School students have also been ordered to shelter in place until further notice.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting in the search in the air and on the ground.

Metro Swat on Booth Hill Rd. in #Scituate where people have been told to shelter in place due to gunman in the woods. #wbz pic.twitter.com/ULYIrF3l3c — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) October 10, 2017

Police said they have had intermittent phone contact with the suspected gunman,. and tactical teams have established a perimeter.

No further details are currently available.