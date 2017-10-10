WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Shaughnessy: Red Sox Need To Fire Farrell On ‘PR’ Alone

Filed Under: Baseball, Boston Red Sox, Dan Shaughnessy, John Farrell, MLB, Sports News, Zolak and Bertrand

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy has been in the thick of things covering John Farrell’s tenure as Red Sox manager, including the postseason meltdowns of the past two years. Like many, he believes that it’s time for the team to move on and find a new manager – and that there’s zero chance that they won’t.

Farrell is signed through the 2018 season and is coming off a second straight AL East title, but the Red Sox’ playoff disappointments has much of the region calling for the manager’s dismissal. Shaughnessy explained to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand why it would be a hard sell for an angry fanbase to keep Farrell around for what would end up being more than just one more year.

“They’re not going to [bring Farrell back], because even with the contract, it would be a three-year commitment now,” said Shaughnessy. “Because he’s already extended through next year. You gotta give him a two-year [deal], now you’re gonna have three more years of John Farrell? Announce that in the wake of what just happened? No, they’re not doing that.

“They’re all about optics with this team, and PR … they can’t do that.”

Listen to the full podcast above!

