BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a deep wedge between the working class and elite, which bores a stark difference of income taxation. When we factor the lifetime of income taxes a person of the working class has to forfeit, the number is staggering. Meanwhile, elite politicians don’t have to worry about their retirement in the same regard and many receive advantageous tax breaks galore. Do you believe a tax reform needs to be recalibrated to what’s fair for different classes?