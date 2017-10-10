Restaurant Owner Remembers Somerville Officer In A Special Way

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — As a worker at the Somerville Police Department hung black bunting over the entrance, Shiela Borges dropped off something to honor Officer Remigio.

Borges’ family owns Neighborhood Resturant down the street from the police station. Like many in the community, she is mourning the death of Police Officer Louis Remigio.

New Hampshire State Police said the 55-year-old was riding his motorcycle on I-95 at the Greenland-North Hampton line Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver crashed into him. Remigio passed away as a result late Monday night.

On a tray decorated with flowers and a few small pumpkins, she put what she and Remigio bonded over: cream of wheat.

Borges knew Remigio as a regular.

“He was such a good cop, he was a strict cop,” Borges said.

“He loved cream of wheat, we served him Cream of Wheat a lot. We served him his favorite breakfast and we saw him a lot.”

On Tuesday, she left his order and favorite part of breakfast at this station in his honor.

“He was a nice man. He was a funny man. He was a big man. He was a huge guy, but a teddy bear of a guy. His life was his daughters you could just tell, that that’s who he was, he was a husband and a father. He loved his job, he did his job really well,” said Borges.

She remembered once going out to watch Remigio chase down a suspect foot. “I’m watching him to make sure he doesn’t get hurt but ‘what am I going to do?’ he’s probably going to have to protect me on top of all of that,” she chuckled.

Borges said she hoped something positive could eventually come from a tragic loss “that makes no sense.”

“He has two beautiful daughters, who I know he loves so much. They just lost their mother so I know it breaks his heart to leave them behind. And that’s the saddest part I think of all this.”