WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Police Officer Remains In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash

Filed Under: Kim Tunnicliffe, Louis Remigio, Nicole Jacobs, Police Officer Injured, Somerville, Somerville Police

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A veteran Somerville Police Officer remained in critical condition Monday, one day after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire.

The Somerville police chief and deputy chiefs traveled to Portsmouth Hospital to be by the bedside of Officer Louis Remigio, 55, of Tewksbury. Remigio is a 30-year veteran of the department.

somervillecop Police Officer Remains In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash

Officer Louis Remigio (Photo Courtesy: Somerville Police | Facebook)

New Hampshire State Police said he was riding his motorcycle on I-95 at the Greenland-North Hampton line Sunday morning when 18-year-old Michael Ricci of Burlington crashed into him head-on in the southbound lanes.

Witnesses told investigators that Ricci had been racing other cars in a Mercedes-Benz in the northbound lanes before he crossed the highway and ran into Remigio.

ricci 1 Police Officer Remains In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash

Michael Ricci mug shot (Photo Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police)

Somerville Police have had no comment on the crash.

copcrash Police Officer Remains In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle at the scene of the crash (Photo Courtesy: John Karmen)

Ricci is being held on $10,000 cash bail at the Rockingham County Jail.  He will be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of felony reckless conduct.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch