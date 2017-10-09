Police Officer Remains In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A veteran Somerville Police Officer remained in critical condition Monday, one day after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire.
The Somerville police chief and deputy chiefs traveled to Portsmouth Hospital to be by the bedside of Officer Louis Remigio, 55, of Tewksbury. Remigio is a 30-year veteran of the department.
New Hampshire State Police said he was riding his motorcycle on I-95 at the Greenland-North Hampton line Sunday morning when 18-year-old Michael Ricci of Burlington crashed into him head-on in the southbound lanes.
Witnesses told investigators that Ricci had been racing other cars in a Mercedes-Benz in the northbound lanes before he crossed the highway and ran into Remigio.
Somerville Police have had no comment on the crash.
Ricci is being held on $10,000 cash bail at the Rockingham County Jail. He will be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of felony reckless conduct.
