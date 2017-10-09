Patriots’ Gillette Stadium Turf ‘Still Not Good’, Every Other Team ‘Way Better’

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots opponents are not pleased with the playing surface at Gillette Stadium, and the home team isn’t any happier.

According to Kevin Duffy of MassLive, Patriots players have begun speaking out about the FieldTurf surface in Foxboro, which was replaced soon after the team’s season-opening loss to the Chiefs. One anonymous player says the turf isn’t just bad, it’s by far the worst in the NFL right now.

“[The turf is] better than it was at the beginning of the season, but still not good … Everybody else’s turf is way better,” the player said.

The Patriots installed a new playing surface after complaints of excessive softness following Week 1 against the Chiefs. The issues have only continued with the new turf, as the NFLPA asked them to fix it before their Week 3 game against the Texans. Several players from the Panthers offered up complaints of their own after beating the Pats in Week 4; safety Demetrious Cox blamed his sprained ankle on the turf.

Duffy’s reported indicated that the turf problem is “limited to Gillette Stadium” and that there have not been similar issues raised with the turf at other stadiums across the league. The Patriots have until Oct. 22, when they have their Super Bowl LI rematch against the Falcons, to do whatever they can to improve the surface.