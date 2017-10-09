McDonald’s Worker Shot In Early Morning Robbery

LEBANON, N.H. (CBS) – A worker at a McDonald’s in Lebanon, New Hampshire was shot during a robbery early Monday morning.
The 19-year-old was emptying trash outside the restaurant on Plainfield Road around 12:30 a.m. when an armed man with his face covered confronted him and forced him back inside.
The gunman took an undisclosed amount of cash and then shot the young man in the leg before running away.
The worker was rushed to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. His wound is said to be “non-life threatening.”
Anyone with information is asked to called Lebanon Police at 603-448-1212 or the anonymous tip line at 603-448-CLUE.