WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

DA: Man Collected $76,000 For Fake Charities, Kept Money

Filed Under: Lowell, Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Zachary Noonan

LOWELL (AP) — Authorities have charged a Lowell man they say gathered about $76,000 in donations for charities that did not exist.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says 25-year-old Zachary Noonan was charged last week with three counts of larceny over $250. He was granted $100 bail and ordered to wear a monitoring device should he make bail.

Authorities say Noonan once worked for an advertising company that solicited fund for nonprofits. After his employment ended, he continued soliciting money for charities that purportedly benefited child cancer patients, firefighters, and veterans. In many cases, the fake charities had names similar to legitimate charities.

The district attorney says Noonan kept most of the money for his own use.

A working number for Noonan could not immediately be located.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch