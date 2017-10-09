ESPN Anchor Jemele Hill Suspended For Breaking Social Media Rules

Filed Under: ESPN, Jemele Hill

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media.

jemele hill ESPN Anchor Jemele Hill Suspended For Breaking Social Media Rules

ESPN’s Jemele Hill (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)

Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist.”

Hill targeted Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.

Hill tweeted Sunday that fans who disagree with Jones should target the team’s advertisers and not buy the team’s merchandise. She clarified Monday she was not calling for an NFL boycott.

ESPN said in a statement Monday that Hill and all employees were reminded in the aftermath of the Trump tweet that posts that may reflect negatively on the company would have consequences.
___
For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch