James Woods Says His Retirement Announcement Was A Mistake

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Oscar-nominated actor James Woods says his career is not going to end in a real estate announcement.

A press release offering Woods’ Rhode Island lake house for sale had included news he was retiring. But Woods tells The Washington Post last week’s announcement was a mistake.

The 70-year-old Woods says his real estate agent, Allen Gammons, had read him a draft of the release but he “didn’t hear ‘retirement.'”

Woods is known for his conservative political views and has said that’s made it tough to find work in Hollywood.

Gammons had said the decision wasn’t political.

Actress Amber Tamblyn last month said Woods tried to pick her up when she was 16. Woods called it a lie on Twitter.

Gammons said Woods declined to comment Friday when asked about Tamblyn’s accusation.

