Delilah Stepping Away From Radio To Grieve Son’s Suicide

BOSTON (CBS) – Radio host Delilah is taking some time off from her nationally syndicated program after the death of her son.

Delilah shared the “devastating news” on her Facebook page that her son Zachariah died of suicide on Oct. 3. She said he had been receiving treatment for his battle with depression.

“My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through,” Delilah wrote.

Delilah said she’s stepping away from the radio and social media “as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family.”

The on-air personality has called herself “the queen of sappy love songs” and spent time working in Boston during her decades-long career in radio. She is an inductee to the National Radio Hall of Fame, which says she is heard on more than 150 radio stations across the country.

Delilah has had 13 children. According to the Associated Press, one son, Sammy, died in 2012 from sickle cell anemia.