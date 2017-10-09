Car Crushed By Another Car In NH, Drivers Uninjured

BOW, New Hampshire (CBS) — A car crash in New Hampshire left one car on top of another on I-89 South Monday morning.
According to New Hampshire State Police, a total of three cars were involved. When a Subaru slowed in traffic, the Volvo XC 70 behind it also slowed. A Cadillac, driven by Abby Sbat, 54, of Hillsboro New Hampshire, failed to slow down behind the Volvo.
Sbat’s car ended up hitting the Volvo so hard that it went underneath the car. The Volvo then hit the Subaru.
Fortunately, no one was injured, according to the Bow Fire Department.
Sbat was given a traffic ticket for following too closely.
The Bow and Concord Fire Department responded to the Bow scene and State Police have since taken over.