Car Crushed By Another Car In NH, Drivers Uninjured

Filed Under: Bow, New Hampshire

BOW, New Hampshire (CBS) — A car crash in New Hampshire left one car on top of another on I-89 South Monday morning.

According to New Hampshire State Police, a total of three cars were involved. When a Subaru slowed in traffic, the Volvo XC 70 behind it also slowed. A Cadillac, driven by Abby Sbat, 54, of Hillsboro New Hampshire, failed to slow down behind the Volvo.

Sbat’s car ended up hitting the Volvo so hard that it went underneath the car. The Volvo then hit the Subaru.

 

bowcrash Car Crushed By Another Car In NH, Drivers Uninjured

I-89 car crash in New Hampshire (Photo Courtesy: Bow Fire Department)

 

Fortunately, no one was injured, according to the Bow Fire Department.

Sbat was given a traffic ticket for following too closely.

The Bow and Concord Fire Department responded to the Bow scene and State Police have since taken over.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch