Police Officer Critically Injured After Crash, Teen Arrested For Reckless Conduct

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A Somerville police officer is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash around 9:30 Sunday morning.

According to the Somerville Mayor’s Office, Louis Remigio, 55, of Tewksbury, was involved in a multiple car and motorcycle crash on 95 South on the Greenland/North Hampton line.

New Hampshire State Police said witnesses saw a black 2013 Mercedes-Benz C300 driven by 18-year-old Michael Ricci of Burlington, Mass. racing other cars. At one point, he crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a red 2003 Harley Davidson driven by Remigio.

A grey 2009 Subaru Legacy driven by John Bamford, 63, of Wells, Maine then could not stop in time and rear-ended Ricci.

Two other cars, a Ford Explorer and a Ford F-150, were damaged while driving through debris.

Officials said three people were transported to Portsmouth Hospital.

Ricci was not injured in the crash and was arrested for reckless conduct. He is being held on $10,000 cash bail at Rockingham County jail and will be arraigned Tuesday.

The crash caused major traffic backups as crews were on scene until 1 p.m.

Police have not released any more information at this time.