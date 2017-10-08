Police Officer Critically Injured After Crash, Teen Arrested For Reckless Conduct

Filed Under: Police Officer Injured, Somerville

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A Somerville police officer is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash around 9:30 Sunday morning.

According to the Somerville Mayor’s Office, Louis Remigio, 55, of Tewksbury, was involved in a multiple car and motorcycle crash on 95 South on the Greenland/North Hampton line.

New Hampshire State Police said witnesses saw a black 2013 Mercedes-Benz C300 driven by 18-year-old Michael Ricci of Burlington, Mass. racing other cars. At one point, he crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a red 2003 Harley Davidson driven by Remigio.

A grey 2009 Subaru Legacy driven by John Bamford, 63, of Wells, Maine then could not stop in time and rear-ended Ricci.

Two other cars, a Ford Explorer and a Ford F-150, were damaged while driving through debris.

somervillecop Police Officer Critically Injured After Crash, Teen Arrested For Reckless Conduct

Officer Louis Remigio (Photo Courtesy: Somerville Police | Facebook)

Officials said three people were transported to Portsmouth Hospital.

Ricci was not injured in the crash and was arrested for reckless conduct. He is being held on $10,000 cash bail at Rockingham County jail and will be arraigned Tuesday.

The crash caused major traffic backups as crews were on scene until 1 p.m.

Police have not released any more information at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch