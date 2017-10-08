Pet Parade: Worcester Animal Rescue League

BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs and two rabbits up for adoption from the Worcester Animal Rescue League were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.

Miku was found in Worcester as a stray, and was in pretty bad shape–but she’s had a lot of pampering and is doing well now! She’s a little skittish and needs a lot of personal space, so she’d do best in a quiet home.

Muffin is a three-year-old Lhasa Apso. He also came in as a stray and got the puppy makeover! He’d do well in a home with children and even does well around other dogs.

Tabitha and Elvira were surrendered when their owners didn’t want them anymore. They’re both unspayed–and they need to be adopted together. They love attention and want to be pet.

For more information, visit worcesterarl.org.