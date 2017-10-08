Increased Security At Fenway Park For Red Sox Playoff Game

Increased Security At Fenway Park For Red Sox Playoff GameA Red Sox spokesman confirmed that the police presence was a response to news reports that the Las Vegas shooter had looked for a hotel room overlooking Fenway before going on his killing spree in Nevada.

Cambridge Police Host Donation Drive For Puerto RicoPuerto Rican music filled the air as Cambridge Police officers served burgers and dogs to people coming by with donations for those affected by Hurricane Maria.

DA Identifies Child Struck, Killed In HolbrookAuthorities have identified the young girl struck and killed by a Comcast truck Saturday.

Keller @ Large: State Auditor Suzanne BumpWBZ political analyst Jon Keller's guest this week has the job of overseeing how efficiently your tax dollars are being spent.