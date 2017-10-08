DA Identifies Child Struck, Killed In Holbrook

HOLBROOK (CBS) — Authorities have identified the young girl struck and killed by a Comcast truck Saturday.
The Norfolk District Attorney’s office said four-year-old Savannah Curran died as a result of her injuries.
Curran was hit shortly after 1 p.m. on Fargo Road, the heavily-wooded and quiet where she lived.
Holbrook Police Chief William Smith said the little girl had been playing outside of her home and was running out in the street.
She was rushed to South Shore Hospital, where she died.
The driver of the Comcast service truck that hit the girl was also hospitalized because he was so upset. He stopped after the crash and cooperated with police.
Investigators shut down the road to take pictures of the truck and test its breaks.
There were no charges yet, and the Norfolk DA’s office said they were still investigating the incident.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports