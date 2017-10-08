Cambridge Police Host Donation Drive For Puerto Rico

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Puerto Rican music filled the air as Cambridge Police officers served burgers and dogs to people coming by with donations for those affected by Hurricane Maria.

Middle school Spanish teacher Diana Newell stopped by with a bag full of donated items. She said she’s been teaching her students about global competence, so she figured she’d put her money where her mouth is.

“Puerto Rico, they’re American Citizens and I’ve been encouraging my students to donate, so I figured it was important for me to come out today and also be a good example,” she told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe.

Volunteers sorted through the donations, and the station’s community room was bustling with activity.

Detective Agrey Coyazo helped organize the drive.

“Most of the officers within the police department are from Puerto Rico, so it actually touched us a little harder, knowing that our families are down there and there’s nothing we can really do for them,” he said.

Emily Bell brought a huge bag of goods.

“We went to the dollar store, cleaned them out,” she said. “Canned goods, medical supplies, tissues, batteries, aspirin.”

To those that donated, volunteered and supported today's "Drive 2 Support Puerto Rico," THANK YOU. #cambma pic.twitter.com/TymBRPir15 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) October 8, 2017

Cambridge Police later thanked donors on Twitter, and said they loaded up more than four U-Haul trucks’ worth of donated goods.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports