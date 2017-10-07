Off-Duty Webster Police Officer Killed In Crash

WEBSTER (CBS) – An off-duty Webster police officer was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

State Police say 38-year-old Michael Lee was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra on Route 395 south in Auburn around 1 a.m. when it slammed into a tractor-trailer in the breakdown lane.

Lee, a resident of Wester, died at the scene. The truck driver was in the cab of the truck and was not hurt.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

Webster Police paid tribute to Lee on their Facebook page Saturday.

“(It) is with great sadness, and heavy hearts, that we must announce the untimely passing of Officer Michael Lee. Michael passed away far too soon as the result of a motor vehicle accident he was involved in while off duty. Michael had a way of bringing a smile to everyone’s face the moment he encountered them,” police said.

“He was an outstanding officer, SWAT operator, investigator, and person. He will be missed by not only his colleagues in law enforcement, but by the community he served. We take solace in the fact that he is now watching our backs from above like he always did on the ground. Always Remembered and Never Forgotten.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.